Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CVS Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 230,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 747,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

