Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

