Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

