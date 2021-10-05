Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,272 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

