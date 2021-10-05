Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

