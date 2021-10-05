Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.