Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 73,489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

