Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.75.

MCD stock opened at $243.08 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

