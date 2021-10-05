Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 603,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

