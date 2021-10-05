Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

