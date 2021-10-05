ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 44,148 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $161,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.74. 331,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,899,855. The company has a market cap of $387.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

