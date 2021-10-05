ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $142,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. 611,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,106,828. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

