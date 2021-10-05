ProShare Advisors LLC Has $187.04 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $187,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. 34,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.