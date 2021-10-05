ProShare Advisors LLC Has $221.51 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Amgen worth $221,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,031. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average of $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

