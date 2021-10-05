ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 43,469 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $139,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 27,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

