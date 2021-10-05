ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,570,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,803,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,321,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $61.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,251.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,379.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,364.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

