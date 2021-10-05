ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,992,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,506,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,208,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

