Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,570,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.