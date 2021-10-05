Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

