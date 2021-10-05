Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

PROSF opened at $78.19 on Monday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

