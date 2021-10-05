Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Holdings Boosted by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,893 shares during the quarter. Prothena comprises about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Prothena worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,586. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

