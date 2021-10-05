Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PVCT opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

