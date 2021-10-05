Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PVCT opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
