Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 852,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,045,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Prs Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.55. The firm has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Prs Reit Company Profile (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

