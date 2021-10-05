PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PSP Swiss Property currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PSPSF stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. PSP Swiss Property has a fifty-two week low of $117.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

