Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of AOMOY stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo alerts:

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.