PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

