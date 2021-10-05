Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

