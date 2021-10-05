QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

