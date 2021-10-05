Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:QLI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 12,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Qilian International Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.