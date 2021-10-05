Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $189.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is riding on strong demand for highly integrated 5G solutions that deliver superior performance. Accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies are favoring the company’s prospects. Its ultrawide band technology is a growth driver as it provides a superior level of accuracy, reliability, latency and security when compared with traditional technologies like Wi-Fi, BLE and NFC. Expanding opportunities presented by RF-based biotechnology testing is noteworthy. Qorvo provided positive second quarter and fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increase in labor and other development expenses are expected to hurt margin in the near term.”

Get Qorvo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,800. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average of $184.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.