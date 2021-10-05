QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QCOM stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

