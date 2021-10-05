Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $$4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.