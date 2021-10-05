QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $141.11 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

