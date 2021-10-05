Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $8,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,216 shares of company stock valued at $128,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions.

