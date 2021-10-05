Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.50. Radius Health shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The firm has a market cap of $590.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

