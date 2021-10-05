RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 35,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

