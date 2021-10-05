RAMP Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $120.07 million and $8.63 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 927.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.24 or 0.08651417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00275590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00114330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

