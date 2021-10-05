Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.