Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth about $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth about $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.