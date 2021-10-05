Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.69. 4,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

