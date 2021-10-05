Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Redfin comprises approximately 1.1% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 18,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,970. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,364.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,333 shares of company stock worth $6,418,639. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

