Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,907.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Shares of REGN opened at $555.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

