Reliance Global Holdings Llc Purchases 19,550 Shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc purchased 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $50,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ RELI opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Reliance Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07.
About Reliance Global Group
