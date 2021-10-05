Reliance Global Holdings Llc Purchases 19,550 Shares of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc purchased 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $50,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RELI opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Reliance Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

