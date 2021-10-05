Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $105.01 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.