Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 6th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 111,736 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $949,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 127,236 shares of company stock worth $1,069,581 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

