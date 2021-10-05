Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

