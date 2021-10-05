ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $387,794.73 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.03. 15,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,859. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.24 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

