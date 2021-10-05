Reviewing Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Fang alerts:

Fang has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fang and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.27 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 18.82 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fang beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.