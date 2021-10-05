Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

