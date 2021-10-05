RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,162 ($41.31) and last traded at GBX 3,174 ($41.47). 35,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 60,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,242 ($42.36).

Several research firms have recently commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,696.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

